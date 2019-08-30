Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) and Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Investments industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nasdaq Inc. 93 3.87 N/A 4.96 19.43 Community Bankers Trust Corporation 8 3.25 N/A 0.65 12.30

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nasdaq Inc. and Community Bankers Trust Corporation. Community Bankers Trust Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nasdaq Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Nasdaq Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nasdaq Inc. and Community Bankers Trust Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nasdaq Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 3% Community Bankers Trust Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.67 beta indicates that Nasdaq Inc. is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Community Bankers Trust Corporation on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nasdaq Inc. and Community Bankers Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nasdaq Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Community Bankers Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Nasdaq Inc.’s consensus target price is $99.67, while its potential downside is -0.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nasdaq Inc. and Community Bankers Trust Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.5% and 63%. 0.5% are Nasdaq Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Community Bankers Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nasdaq Inc. -1.88% -0.8% 4.39% 11.17% 4.17% 18.14% Community Bankers Trust Corporation 0% -1% 2.05% 6.13% -14.41% 10.25%

For the past year Nasdaq Inc. was more bullish than Community Bankers Trust Corporation.

Summary

Nasdaq Inc. beats Community Bankers Trust Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public company services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Corporate Services segment offers investor relations products and services, including investor relations content, analytics, and advisory services, as well as communication tools. This segment also provides a platform and services that enable customers to produce Webcasts for investor and public relations, marketing, and internal communications applications; and a collaboration platform for boards of directors or various teams collaborating on confidential initiatives. In addition, it operates various listing platforms, which offer capital raising solutions for private and public companies. The companyÂ’s Information Services segment sells and distributes historical and real-time quote and trade information to market participants and data distributors; and develops and licenses Nasdaq branded indexes, associated derivatives, and financial products, as well as provides custom calculation services for third-party clients. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Market Technology segment provides solutions for trading, clearing, settlement, surveillance, and information dissemination to markets. It also provides broker services through SMARTS, a managed service designed for brokers and other market participants; and enterprise governance, risk management, and compliance software and services. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.