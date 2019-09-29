Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Analysts See $1.21 EPS; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD)

Analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report $1.21 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.22% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. NDAQ’s profit would be $199.27M giving it 20.68 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $1.22 EPS previously, Nasdaq, Inc.’s analysts see -0.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.08. About 526,345 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 09/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 59.46 Points (0.86%); 14/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES OPESU.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 12/03/2018 – vPersonalize Announces Launch of an Intuitive, Low-Cost, Web-Accessible Apparel Patterns CAD Software; 08/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 8.73 Points (0.12%); 19/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 167.75 Points (2.24%); 09/04/2018 – Verastem Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 06/04/2018 – Longfin Corp. to Comply with NASDAQ Information Request and Cooperate in the SEC Litigation; 23/05/2018 – Pine Grove Joint Venture Partner Submits Mine Plan of Operations; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 25/04/2018 – Mspark Announces Acquisition of National Mail-It

Among 2 analysts covering Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Independence Contract Drilling has $5.5000 highest and $200 lowest target. $4.17’s average target is 259.48% above currents $1.16 stock price. Independence Contract Drilling had 5 analyst reports since May 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 2. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of ICD in report on Wednesday, September 25 to “Sector Perform” rating. See Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $4.0000 New Target: $2.0000 Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: $5.7500 New Target: $5.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $5.5000 4.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $92,648 activity. Shares for $46,610 were bought by BATES THOMAS R JR. The insider Minmier James bought $20,888. MSD Partners – L.P. had bought 10,000 shares worth $25,150 on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.01, from 2.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 50.94 million shares or 0.54% more from 50.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 31,934 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% or 29,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 7,662 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1.48M shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 9,677 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 4,078 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 129,282 shares. Legal And General Grp Plc owns 7,404 shares. Msd Lp holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 4.47 million shares. The North Dakota-based Viking Fund Llc has invested 0.22% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation reported 355,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 35,549 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 76,289 shares. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD).

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc

The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.16. About 507,644 shares traded or 94.91% up from the average. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold Nasdaq, Inc. shares while 136 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 119.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 120.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Inv L P holds 363,155 shares. Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 16,543 shares. Adirondack stated it has 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Donaldson Cap Ltd Llc owns 6,068 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 18,420 shares. 23,077 were accumulated by Davy Asset Management. Amica Retiree reported 541 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 1,772 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,350 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 110 shares. Sloane Robinson Llp reported 4.43% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Symmetry Peak Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Fmr Lc reported 1.60 million shares. Illinois-based Cibc Bancshares Usa has invested 0.12% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public firm services worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.48 billion. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. It has a 31.03 P/E ratio. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services.

Among 3 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq has $11400 highest and $9300 lowest target. $107’s average target is 6.91% above currents $100.08 stock price. Nasdaq had 9 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) rating on Friday, August 9. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $11000 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6.

