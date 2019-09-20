Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Analysts See $1.21 EPS; 4 Analysts Bullish American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)

Analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report $1.21 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.22% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. NDAQ’s profit would be $199.27 million giving it 21.01 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $1.22 EPS previously, Nasdaq, Inc.’s analysts see -0.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $101.68. About 407,642 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 23/05/2018 – Nasdaq Halts Rockwell Medical, Inc; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 05/03/2018 – ARHT Media Announces Changes to the Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES OPESU.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 14/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT OMNT.O HALT NEWS DISSEMINATION; 18/03/2018 – Piedmont Lithium: Made an Application to List the ADSs on the Nasdaq Cap Market; 03/04/2018 – lmagin Medical Announces Private Placement; 07/03/2018 – Eolus signs 330 MW Power Purchase Agreement with Alcoa for wind farm Øyfjellet in Norway; 16/03/2018 – Members of the St. Patrick’s Day Foundation ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq; 22/03/2018 – Envigo to Expand Livermore, California Research Model Surgical Facility to Meet Rising Demand from West Coast Biopharmaceutical Companies

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters has $26 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.20’s average target is 27.56% above currents $16.62 stock price. American Eagle Outfitters had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by UBS. Citigroup maintained American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) rating on Thursday, September 5. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $2000 target. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AEO in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Outperform” rating. See American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) latest ratings:

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEO) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Eagle Outfitters declares $0.1375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Eagle Outfitters Gets Its Wings Clipped — but It Will Soar Again – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why American Eagle Outfitters Stock Was Slammed Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer offering on-trend clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. The firm provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, including bras, undies, swim, sleep, and other products, as well as apparel and personal care products for women. It has a 10.91 P/E ratio. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 2.94 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q EPS 22c; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) August Volume Increases Year Over Year – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is Nasdaq (NDAQ) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Buy Nasdaq Stock Because Margins Will Rebound: Oppenheimer – Barron’s” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq August 2019 Volumes Nasdaq:NDAQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

