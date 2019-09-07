Narwhal Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Cousins Pptys (CUZ) as Shares Declined; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 5.41M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 97,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The hedge fund held 138,510 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 235,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 765,673 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ)

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. 20,000 shares valued at $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 8,663 shares to 44,460 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Company New (NYSE:RTN) by 4,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,306 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.07% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mirae Asset Investments Limited invested in 67,014 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd reported 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 33,619 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 298,030 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 9,802 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 117,679 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 315,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 135,968 shares. Copeland Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.67% or 372,953 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 267,666 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 1.31 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 112 shares. Bank Of The West reported 8,299 shares.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT) by 14,639 shares to 257,164 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $101.26 million for 12.66 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.