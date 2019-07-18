Narwhal Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in American Intl Group (AIG) as Valuation Rose; Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Shareholder Renaissance Investment Group Raised Its Stake by $352,500

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 15,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,338 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 83,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 2.76M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.95B market cap company. The stock increased 4.81% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $149.95. About 9.19 million shares traded or 183.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co owns 124,044 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp stated it has 7,491 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,000 shares. 161,885 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 89,180 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 14,663 shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.32% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Korea Corporation holds 0.1% or 516,632 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap owns 43,240 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Rmb Management invested in 0% or 1,331 shares. Mcclain Value Mngmt Limited holds 66,758 shares or 3.94% of its portfolio. Argent Company reported 18,882 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.12% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 115,781 shares. 2,650 were reported by Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Com.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 12.10 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6,677 shares to 46,182 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Management invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Edge Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bryn Mawr Trust accumulated 39,262 shares. Tompkins Financial has 0.71% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 22,907 shares. Tctc invested 3.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). American Intl Gru Inc invested in 1.66% or 3.09M shares. Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Old Point Tru Fincl Svcs N A holds 0.81% or 11,010 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 2,533 shares. American Assets Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 21,000 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 2,815 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset has 311,521 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 3,102 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4.59 million shares.

