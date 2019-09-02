Narwhal Capital Management Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Lifted by $1.48 Million; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Has Lowered by $1.44 Million

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28 million, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $655.21. About 17,255 shares traded or 37.12% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 3,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 22,461 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57 million, up from 18,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017; 09/03/2018 – St. Louis Post-Dispatch: EXCLUSIVE: Trump to tout tax cuts at Boeing in St. Louis on Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 2,296 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio. 5,469 are held by Eaton Vance Management. Tradewinds Capital Limited Com accumulated 45 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested 0.37% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Newfocus Lc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Captrust Advsrs reported 700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Lc reported 410 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 345 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 7.82% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 77,500 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 0% or 1,921 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 1,275 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridges Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.12% or 3,704 shares. Fernwood Investment Management Llc accumulated 1.93% or 4,679 shares. State Street reported 10,589 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 102 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.77 million activity. Shares for $39,109 were bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security has invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pure Fincl Advsrs Incorporated has 4,387 shares. Westfield Company LP holds 1.67% or 575,535 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 4,991 shares. The Israel-based Bankshares Hapoalim Bm has invested 1.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 653 are held by Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 0.02% or 2,843 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 2,565 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 6,122 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora invested in 8,893 shares. Moreover, Gam Hldg Ag has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,753 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corp owns 1,423 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Grassi Investment invested 3.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 39,360 shares.