Narwhal Capital Management Raised Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding; Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Sentiment Is 1.3

Computer Programs & Systems Inc (CPSI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.30, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 69 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 53 trimmed and sold stock positions in Computer Programs & Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 11.06 million shares, down from 11.13 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Computer Programs & Systems Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 36 Increased: 53 New Position: 16.

Narwhal Capital Management increased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 9.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Narwhal Capital Management acquired 2,976 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Narwhal Capital Management holds 34,749 shares with $4.23 million value, up from 31,773 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $13.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 656,383 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 79,190 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) has declined 16.74% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership

Analysts await Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 50.79% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CPSI’s profit will be $4.45 million for 19.27 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. The company has market cap of $343.09 million. Maarten. It has a 18.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Francisco Partners Management Lp holds 96.14% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for 690,212 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 27,930 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp has 0.43% invested in the company for 29,079 shares. The Kentucky-based River Road Asset Management Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 78,188 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Pcl stated it has 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.57% or 42,034 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Bokf Na holds 1,794 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & accumulated 30,332 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 107,593 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Westpac owns 54,937 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 285 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc reported 32,186 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Mackenzie Fincl owns 4,297 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Old Savings Bank In invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 719,260 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.20’s average target is 0.15% above currents $132 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 22 report. Raymond James maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. Raymond James maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Monday, July 22. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $14100 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital.

