Narwhal Capital Management Raised Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.10 Million as Valuation Rose; Hollencrest Securities Continues to Hold Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 7,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,782 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, up from 39,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 3.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has 2.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fred Alger Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Proshare Advsr Limited Co has 1.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.22 million shares. Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 42,787 shares. Allen Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.71% or 162,693 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,727 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 670,058 shares. 8,832 were accumulated by Quantum Mgmt. Sprucegrove Invest, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 126,200 shares. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 50,185 shares stake. D L Carlson Investment Grp Incorporated Inc owns 60,239 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Llc owns 302,811 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 10,728 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 155,693 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Are Spinning Their Wheels – Investorplace.com” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “(ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Morphic Holding IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Boring Stocks to Buy This Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson submits Jacksonville expansion plans – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 22,592 shares to 218,511 shares, valued at $25.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fd Inc (MUA) by 65,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,952 shares, and cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 5,005 shares to 239,807 shares, valued at $17.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO) by 77,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,494 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total International B (BNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 90,714 shares. Quantum Mgmt invested in 0.73% or 11,530 shares. Capital Guardian invested in 1.52% or 970,568 shares. Focused Investors Ltd Company invested in 1.18M shares. Parus Finance (Uk) reported 377,195 shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 22,521 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 1.11% or 53,375 shares. Golub Grp Inc Lc accumulated 394,746 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 3,795 shares. 153,157 are held by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas has 205,538 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Com reported 286,547 shares. Independent Franchise Prtn Llp holds 9.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.92 million shares. Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership owns 2,402 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 941,646 shares.