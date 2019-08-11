Narwhal Capital Management Position In Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Was Lifted; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $12.56 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.89 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 7,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 47,782 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, up from 39,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Cap Inc owns 72,135 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,651 shares. Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.12% stake. Tctc Limited Com holds 63,512 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc Inc holds 2.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 60,239 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 34,196 shares. Cetera Ltd reported 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 124,709 are owned by Hightower Tru Serv Lta. Bank Hapoalim Bm has 0.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,200 shares. Lafayette Invs holds 74,058 shares or 3.81% of its portfolio. North Mgmt Corporation holds 4.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 198,859 shares. Greatmark Invest Prns Inc holds 3.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 73,079 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management has 1.83% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,640 shares. Security Co accumulated 1.7% or 37,927 shares. Cabot reported 0.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 97,200 shares to 138,510 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,578 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 34,994 shares to 240,974 shares, valued at $19.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HYZD) by 322,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,411 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB).