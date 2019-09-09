Narwhal Capital Management Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Valuation Rose While Perceptive Advisors Trimmed by $74.79 Million Its Holding

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 1,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 21,578 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 23,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.44 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TAPS TECH BANKER RYAN AS NEW M&A AMERICAS CO-HEAD; 19/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June – sources LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reu; 22/03/2018 – Goldman alumni set up $1 bln macro fund with focus on commodities; 16/03/2018 – ZUORA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, ALLEN & COMPANY LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES U.K. 2019 GAS PRICE F/C 22% TO $5.50/MMBTU; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Earnings: Trading Is Back! — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 23/03/2018 – Goldman eyes expansion of investment banking; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Rise of trading machines could make next market crash much worse

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $99. About 740,137 shares traded or 17.76% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management Ltd accumulated 50,024 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Co holds 2,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Liability Co holds 3,844 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Comm Na reported 9,322 shares. 30,346 were reported by Nicholas Investment Prtn Limited Partnership. 16.86 million are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Com. Stifel reported 3,833 shares stake. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0% or 127 shares in its portfolio. 20,404 were accumulated by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 64,530 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.14% or 65,000 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated owns 44,126 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Lc holds 178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has 3,030 shares. Frontier Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares to 5.53M shares, valued at $292.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitae Corp by 308,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $61.62 million for 36.94 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.08% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96B for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23,841 shares to 69,286 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).