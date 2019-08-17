Narwhal Capital Management Maintains Stake in Unilever Plc (UL); Bridgeway Capital Management Cut Capital One Finl (COF) Stake by $3.68 Million as Shares Declined

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 49.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 34,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 103,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 68,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 880,728 shares traded or 30.24% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 16/03/2018 – Unilever’s Rotterdam decision bodes well for MBAs; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Unilever to Make the Netherlands Its Sole Headquarters, in Blow to Britain; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Cancel N.V. Preference Shrs; 15/03/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND SAYS UNILEVER MOVING HQ TO ROTTERDAM WON’T IMPACT AMOUNT OF TAX IT PAYS IN UK – BBC NEWS; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle urges Unilever to engage with investors over move; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA APPROVES DIV OF 50 KOBO/SHR, PAYABLE MAY 11; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction; 15/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Unilever Rtgs Unchanged By New Top Holding Co; 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 45,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 727,938 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.47 million, down from 773,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 1.82M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 97,200 shares to 138,510 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,578 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fd Inc (MUA).

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever: Growing Dividend With Emerging Markets Exposure – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unilever Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unilever PLC 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Capital One Earnings: COF Stock Gains as Card Loans Balance Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MoneyLion Launches Instacash, A Safe Alternative To The Payday Loan – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation â€“ COF – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Capital One Cyberbreach A Result Of High Turnover – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,432 were accumulated by Oppenheimer & Com. Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.47% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.16% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company owns 12,014 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corp owns 115,746 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. M&R Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 683 Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.82% or 246,000 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As owns 86,392 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 0.09% or 9,564 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 1.12 million shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd owns 14,943 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Grp owns 222 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 49,736 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 287,575 shares.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.47 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.