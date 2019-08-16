Narwhal Capital Management Maintains Holding in Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM); As Teradata Del (TDC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Amg Funds Has Lowered Its Stake

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 6,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 46,182 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 39,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.46. About 2.03 million shares traded or 17.81% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – PLANT STAFF LEVELS HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 88% THROUGH TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WHILE OPERATIONS ARE SUSPENDED; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated to Host a Factory Automation Business Update for Investors; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – CHOSEN NOT TO REMEDIATE AND RECLAIM ENTIRE MILNER SITE AT THIS TIME; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – COMPANY’S 90-DAY BACKLOG AT BEGINNING OF JUNE 2018 QUARTER WAS $436 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 20/03/2018 – Gil Sharon-Maxim Group Stockbroker-Discloses Customer Disputes-Cleveland, OH; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED, MAXIM INTENDS TO RESUME OPERATIONS OF MILNER IN MID-2018; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – NCIB WILL COMMENCE ON MAY 11, 2018 AND MAY CONTINUE TO MAY 10, 2019

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 45.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 15,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 18,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 33,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 490,665 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $347,603 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler And Associates Ltd owns 22,638 shares. Carroll reported 0% stake. Weiss Multi invested in 110,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.07% or 103,482 shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc accumulated 0% or 8 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.03% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Fort LP owns 12,970 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 481,992 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp. Sei Investments reported 168,052 shares. Everett Harris Communications Ca reported 5,000 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 24 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 0.17% stake. Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 3.51M shares. Legal General Grp Public Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 1.85 million shares. Cadence Cap Lc reported 0.06% stake. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.07% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Jane Street Grp Llc, a New York-based fund reported 103,323 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.02% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Gateway Advisers Lc accumulated 18,197 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 1,353 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Asset Mgmt One Com owns 242,527 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp owns 646,178 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Lpl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake. Allstate invested in 0.02% or 14,295 shares.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12,000 shares to 106,805 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,578 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).