Narwhal Capital Management Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake; Tctc Holdings Has Cut Anadarko Pete (APC) Position

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) stake by 19.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 11,050 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 47,000 shares with $3.32M value, down from 58,050 last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp now has $36.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 231.01% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April

Narwhal Capital Management decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 20.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Narwhal Capital Management sold 7,672 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Narwhal Capital Management holds 29,141 shares with $1.66 million value, down from 36,813 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $183.94B valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52M shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum: 3 Things Investors Need To Know About This 7.4% Yielding Stock – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips closes nearly $2.7B asset sale – Houston Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anadarko: More Meat On The Bone – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental challenges Chevronâ€™s Anadarko acquisition with $57B offer – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Tru holds 0.2% or 19,780 shares. Doliver Advsr LP holds 2,875 shares. 911,118 are held by Tudor Inv Et Al. 1.62 million are owned by Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Lp. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 897,260 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Financial Architects reported 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 123,514 were accumulated by Gulf Int National Bank (Uk). P Schoenfeld Asset LP owns 2.11 million shares. 132,027 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Beck Mack Oliver reported 0.01% stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.07% or 930,002 shares. 663,376 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement. Korea Corp accumulated 256,698 shares. Miles Capital holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 3,685 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.12% or 1.63M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $65 lowest target. $72’s average target is -1.06% below currents $72.77 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 16 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $65 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 7. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle In Buy Territory – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: Stock Could Be Flat Until Revenue Reaccelerates – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: Novel Technologies But Questionable Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Narwhal Capital Management increased Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 13,705 shares to 48,406 valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) stake by 35,643 shares and now owns 334,578 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.