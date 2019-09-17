Narwhal Capital Management Lifted Intel (INTC) Holding; Identiv (INVE) Shorts Decreased By 4.32%

Narwhal Capital Management increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 18.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Narwhal Capital Management acquired 26,133 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Narwhal Capital Management holds 166,120 shares with $7.95 million value, up from 139,987 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $230.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 17.20 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) had a decrease of 4.32% in short interest. INVE’s SI was 57,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.32% from 60,200 shares previously. With 19,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE)’s short sellers to cover INVE’s short positions. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 51,518 shares traded or 65.31% up from the average. Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has declined 1.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.04% the S&P500. Some Historical INVE News: 08/03/2018 – Identiv 4Q Rev $16.6M; 08/03/2018 – Identiv Sees 2018 Rev $74M-$78M; 10/05/2018 – IDENTIV INC INVE.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $74 MLN AND $78 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Identiv 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 09/04/2018 – ldentiv to Present Intelligent Transponder Solutions for the Internet of Things at RFID Journal LIVE! 2018; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 10/05/2018 – Identiv 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/04/2018 – Identiv to Present Intelligent Transponder Solutions for the Internet of Things at RFID Journal LIVE! 2018; 08/03/2018 – IDENTIV INC INVE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $74 MLN TO $78 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Identiv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INVE)

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel: Don’t Chase This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Intel Could Be The Perfect Tech Recession Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Positions Itself Far Beyond 5G – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $55.49’s average target is 6.81% above currents $51.95 stock price. Intel had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, July 26. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $5800 target. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Underperform”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 22. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, May 10 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo.

Narwhal Capital Management decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 12,625 shares to 27,935 valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 7,815 shares and now owns 37,242 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interocean Llc holds 12,830 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Com has invested 1.97% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Renaissance Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc has 0.09% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Van Strum And Towne Incorporated accumulated 12,447 shares. Boston Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.86% or 334,793 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America has invested 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Headinvest Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 1.21 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa has 533,453 shares. Illinois-based Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa has invested 0.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Garde Cap stated it has 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stevens First Principles Invest owns 0.03% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1,124 shares. Kopp Invest Advisors Limited has invested 0.25% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Trustco Savings Bank N Y owns 75,288 shares for 4.04% of their portfolio.

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology firm that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information worldwide. The company has market cap of $89.01 million. It operates through four divisions: Premises , Identity, Credentials, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. The PACS segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow clients to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security activities across an organization; Federal Identity, Credential and Access Management architecture, an access control system; and TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards.

More notable recent Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Identiv Sets September 2019 Investor Conference Schedule – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Identiv Transforms Security with the Industry’s ONLY Total Physical Security Platform at GSX 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Identiv Introduces Robin R. Braun, Retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Identiv Strengthens Cybersecurity for Mobility with Launch of Bluetooth Smart Card Reader to Replace Unsecure Passwords on Mobile Devices – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Identiv Joins Security Industry Association’s Cybersecurity Advisory Board – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.