Narwhal Capital Management Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); First Personal Financial Services Trimmed Holding in Nucor (NUE) as Valuation Declined

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 8,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 65,466 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 74,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.17. About 2.46M shares traded or 3.41% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 11/04/2018 – Qnect Continues To Shape The Steel Industry With Investment From Nucor; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 3,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 134,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89 million, up from 131,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Bronson Point Lc has invested 1.59% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 158,900 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 58,153 were reported by Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co. First Personal Fin Svcs has invested 1.17% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Franklin Res Inc reported 2.22M shares. First National Bank holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 28,255 shares. Winch Advisory Lc reported 0.21% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 436,062 shares. Rnc Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Aperio Group Inc Ltd holds 0.02% or 98,787 shares.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,868 shares to 9,089 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 3,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 54.51% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $321.34M for 11.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.87% negative EPS growth.

