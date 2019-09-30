Narwhal Capital Management Increases Position in Boeing Co (BA); Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 3,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 26,070 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, up from 22,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 18.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 24,308 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19M, up from 20,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.56M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 19,228 shares to 24,996 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 101,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,852 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 342 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 974 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin Res Inc owns 2.47M shares. Rdl stated it has 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rothschild Investment Il has invested 1.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Iat Reinsurance Com Ltd holds 1.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 22,750 shares. Investment House Ltd Com reported 1,020 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Suvretta Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 489,590 shares. Management Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,584 shares. Bragg stated it has 5,028 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Field & Main Financial Bank holds 1.41% or 4,222 shares. 3,334 were accumulated by First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa. The Virginia-based Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 14,806 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Three Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (COST, PEP, SFIX) – Nasdaq” on September 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Canopy Growth Stock Needs to Be One of Your Main Cannabis Plays – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo: Bar Gets Higher, But Stock Still Looks Good – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.