Narwhal Capital Management Increases Position in Boeing Co (BA); Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Caprock Group Raised Its Stake by $713,804 as Shares Declined

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 3,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 22,461 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57 million, up from 18,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $13.94 during the last trading session, reaching $368.35. About 4.82M shares traded or 11.69% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 3,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 8,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 4,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $167.24. About 7.00M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Svcs holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,394 shares. The Connecticut-based Yhb Advsr has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank stated it has 10,719 shares. Sterneck Capital Lc holds 1,070 shares. 12,799 are owned by Hanson & Doremus Investment. Cleararc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.46% or 151,450 shares. Papp L Roy invested in 0.23% or 3,341 shares. Penobscot Mngmt reported 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Covington Cap Management holds 66,395 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 78,432 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc holds 0.24% or 5,410 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 4.07% or 103,888 shares. Annex Advisory Services has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12,000 shares to 106,805 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fd Inc (MUA) by 65,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,952 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.