Narwhal Capital Management Increased Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake by $451,630; Valuation Rose; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Lowered Waters (WAT) Position by $352,170 as Valuation Declined

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 1,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 58,694 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.63 million, down from 60,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27B market cap company. It closed at $228.7 lastly. It is up 9.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 11,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 48,940 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 37,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 16.13 million shares traded or 112.02% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Rangers GM backs Lundqvist’s vision for next season; 28/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate; 28/03/2018 – GM Regains Perch as Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Amid Tesla Slide; 01/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Henniges Automotive for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS FINL CO. IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 26/04/2018 – GM EXPECTS 10% TO 20% RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL IN KOREA; 15/03/2018 – GM Korea union leaders ready to accept salary freeze; 26/04/2018 – KDB SAYS GM AGREES TO SWAP ALL OF DEBTS OWED BY ITS S.KOREAN UNIT INTO EQUITY; 15/03/2018 – GM Move Follows More Than a Year of Building Test Vehicles for Self-Driving Technology; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Adj EPS $1.43

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 361 shares. Allstate Corp reported 2,035 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 3 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.06% or 34,207 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw has 1,637 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford & accumulated 2.50M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.06% or 3,235 shares. Mirae Asset Invests has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Numerixs Inv Technology stated it has 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 3.11 million were reported by State Street. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has 0.12% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 29,940 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Daiwa Securities Grp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20M for 26.84 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6,218 shares to 353,250 shares, valued at $33.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 158,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 859,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $483.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,443 shares to 40,028 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,800 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 123,318 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 4,336 shares. Cibc Asset reported 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Millennium Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking invested in 1.05 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hamlin Ltd Co holds 3.65% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 2.20M shares. Moreover, Next Financial Gru Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Denali Limited Liability has 305,800 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Regions Financial, Alabama-based fund reported 29,857 shares. Jnba Financial invested in 550 shares or 0% of the stock. Peoples Financial Service accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 393,904 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 15.42 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, Lincoln Natl Corporation has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 9,935 shares. West Family Investments Inc invested in 51,649 shares or 0.5% of the stock.