Narwhal Capital Management Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding By $468,642; Interstate Power and Light Company – Interstate PO (IPLDP) Shorts Down By 95%

Interstate Power and Light Company – Interstate PO (NASDAQ:IPLDP) had a decrease of 95% in short interest. IPLDP’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 95% from 4,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 6,429 shares traded. Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) has risen 2.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.87% the S&P500.

Narwhal Capital Management increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 8.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Narwhal Capital Management acquired 4,222 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Narwhal Capital Management holds 53,280 shares with $5.92 million value, up from 49,058 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $249.15B valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 10.44 million shares traded or 19.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010

Narwhal Capital Management decreased American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 15,484 shares to 68,338 valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 9,080 shares and now owns 34,701 shares. Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $114 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 10.20% above currents $138.3 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, June 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Friday, April 12 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

