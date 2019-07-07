Narwhal Capital Management Increased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stake; C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. See C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) latest ratings:

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ubs

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $95 New Target: $100 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $99 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

Narwhal Capital Management increased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 27.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Narwhal Capital Management acquired 3,830 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Narwhal Capital Management holds 17,645 shares with $1.48M value, up from 13,815 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $181.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $92.71. About 1.06M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $603,972 activity. Kass Jordan T sold $125,487 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, February 6 LEMKE JAMES sold $214,974 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 2,399 shares. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr had bought 1,202 shares worth $99,985 on Thursday, May 9. Freeman Angela K. had sold 2,914 shares worth $265,189 on Thursday, February 14. $98,307 worth of stock was sold by OBRIEN CHRIS on Tuesday, February 5.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $84.9. About 404,002 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.59 billion. The firm operates through North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh divisions. It has a 17.39 P/E ratio. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload comprising time-definite and expedited truck transportation services; less than truckload services; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management owns 518,329 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Corporation owns 50,000 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 1,644 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.12% or 877,900 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corp Tn has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Franklin Resources stated it has 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Moreover, Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). First Trust Advsrs L P holds 458,604 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) accumulated 17 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.17% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 6,550 are held by Jane Street Limited Company. Sit Invest Associates invested 0.01% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Foundry Ltd Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,431 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Limited invested in 1.47% or 378,141 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Capital has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Value Investors Consider C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BofAML Shipper Survey: Capacity Will Stay Loose, Rates Will Stay Flat – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “ï»¿FreightWaves Research: Amazon’s New Online Freight Platform Is Viewed Negatively By 8 Of 10 Carriers And Freight Brokers – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “California Hits Anheuser-Busch With $500,000 Fine For Violating Air Pollution Laws – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Anheuser Busch Inbev Preps Biggest IPO Of 2019 In Hong Kong – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Kraft Heinz Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Is Still Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of BUD in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, January 16. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Top Pick” on Tuesday, January 22. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1.