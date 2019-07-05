Narwhal Capital Management Holds Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU); Penn Capital Management Co Position in Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Boosted as Stock Price Rose

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 5,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 31,773 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 26,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $122.76. About 145,687 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 49,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 744,399 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.05 million, up from 695,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $981.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 1.71 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 10.71% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 13/03/2018 – March 13th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC); 07/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: CRW, AMC extend reach into space; 03/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS WITH THIS INVESTMENT, DAI-ICHI LIFE WOULD APPOINT ONE NOMINEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD OF UNION AMC; 19/04/2018 – China Orient AMC plans $16 bln investment in soured debt in 2018; 13/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC – AMC BOARD DOES EXPECT TO SELECT A NEW CHAIRMAN FROM WITHIN ITS RANKS SHORTLY; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents ‘American Dream: Detroit,’ a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaro; 04/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment To Open First Theater in Riyadh on April 18; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 24/05/2018 – AMC Theatres CEO says company is “roaring hot,” with more cinemas and blockbuster hits to come

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 7,529 shares to 93,015 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 66,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 763,238 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA).

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Shuffle, Noovie’s New Movie Trivia Game, Celebrates Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 with All-New Games to Play Anytime, Anywhere – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Adam J. Sussman Joins AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on May 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “MoviePass Is Dead. Long Live…Regal Unlimited? – Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Behind The Screen: Cinemark Vs. AMC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Value Stocks That Are Paying Down Debt – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 238,409 shares. Castle Creek Arbitrage Ltd Com owns 17,320 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Inv Mangement Inc has invested 0.19% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Invesco Ltd reported 437,989 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 36,862 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0.01% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Northern Corp holds 0% or 645,098 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). 6,196 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Luxor Grp Inc Limited Partnership has invested 0.5% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 77,127 shares. 3,946 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Prns Inc. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 0.24% or 12,000 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 870 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 11,067 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,675 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 26,660 shares. Pggm Invs has 183,800 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has 262,429 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 17,775 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 38,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The New York-based Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas has invested 0.42% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 12,456 were reported by Moors And Cabot. Headinvest Ltd Liability owns 0.08% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 2,600 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 191 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Strs Ohio accumulated 0.12% or 219,939 shares. Wafra reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Dean Invest Ltd Liability holds 8,305 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.09% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mexico Investigative Body Suggests Veracruz Shippers Face Captive Rail Market – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Rail Union Seeks U.S. Crews On Mexican Cross-Border Trains – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Could a Teacher’s Strike in Mexico Derail This Railroad’s Quarter? – Nasdaq” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.