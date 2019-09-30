Narwhal Capital Management Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Raised as Share Value Declined; Forward Management Lowered Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) Position by $4.85 Million

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 269,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 510,850 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67M, down from 780,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partrs L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 328,989 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-Munich Re in talks to buy one of London’s tallest skyscrapers – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q Net $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 27/03/2018 – GGP: Merger Agreement With Brookfield Calls for GGP to Pay $400M Termination Fee Under Certain Conditions; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property to buy mall operator GGP; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 04/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS 1Q FFO/UNIT 38C, EST. 35C

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 8,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 55,873 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.78M, up from 47,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $129.9. About 2.41 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Property Partners Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:BPY-UN.TO – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Brookfield Asset Management Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on May 14, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Revealed: My Top Pick for 2019 Could Increase Another 50% in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why Every Retirement Portfolio Should Contain REITs | The – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold BPY shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 250.01 million shares or 1.57% more from 246.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.45 million were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Omers Administration Corp reported 9.88M shares. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 24,403 shares. 135 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Assetmark Inc has 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Davenport Lc reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Farmers And Merchants Invs owns 84 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Company has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 7,278 shares. Highlander Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Gluskin Sheff And Associate Incorporated stated it has 0.2% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 15,181 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Management reported 13,846 shares. Us Bancshares De owns 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 8,376 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests Inc has 0.47% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 383,650 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 19,228 shares to 24,996 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,208 shares, and cut its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 6.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). City Hldg accumulated 34,173 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital holds 113,257 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Davidson Investment accumulated 125,986 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0.53% or 11,730 shares. Garland Cap Mgmt holds 41,007 shares or 4.06% of its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles invested 3.94% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Granite Invest Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 0.44% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 58,346 shares. Dana Advsrs Inc invested 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wellington Shields & Limited reported 15,653 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Limited Com has 1.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 155,117 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 160,349 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings.