Narwhal Capital Management Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $1.12 Million; Market Value Declined; Capital Investment Services Of America Increased Its Service Now (NOW) Holding

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 8,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 55,873 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.78 million, up from 47,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06 million shares traded or 51.49% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Service Now Inc. (NOW) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 1,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 51,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.01 million, up from 49,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Service Now Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 1.46M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow

