Narwhal Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Unilever Plc (UL) as Stock Value Declined; Gruss & Co Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $509,600

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 24.80 million shares traded or 18.94% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 49.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 34,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 103,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, up from 68,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 880,728 shares traded or 30.24% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO – DAVID HAINES WAS PREVIOUSLY CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GROHE GROUP; 09/04/2018 – Net Solutions Included in Research List of Digital Experience Service Providers 2017; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Meets On Possible Move To Rotterdam; 12/04/2018 – Unilever Nigeria Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA TO WIDEN DISTRIBUTION, INTRODUCE MORE PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but . .; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1B Bond on the U.S. Market

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Amazon Back on Top – The Motley Fool” on January 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Getting To Know Unilever – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unilever Will Be Offering A Nearly 4-Year High Dividend Yield From Next Month – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UL or CLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 54,840 shares to 27,080 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,805 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 45,000 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.