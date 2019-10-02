Narwhal Capital Management Has Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Value Rose While Gradient Investments Lowered Stake

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 99.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 57,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 391 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54,000, down from 57,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 545,411 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 3,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 26,070 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 22,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $10.01 during the last trading session, reaching $364.93. About 1.90 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES THYAO.IS – TO BUY TOTAL OF 30 B787-9 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING AND TOTAL OF 30 A350-900 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 4,288 shares to 67,299 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,633 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cacti Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7.25% or 254,940 shares. Scott And Selber has invested 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nadler Finance Group owns 1,079 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 1,070 shares. Guardian Investment Management holds 3.52% or 11,101 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.45% or 922,969 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 55,853 shares stake. Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc has invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hamilton Point Inv Ltd has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.49% or 13,491 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 166,615 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Newman Dignan & Sheerar invested in 0.01% or 653 shares. Markel reported 94,400 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 99,517 shares. Marathon Trading Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,996 shares.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 11.97 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge Cox invested 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ameritas Investment Prns owns 20,466 shares. Blackrock holds 0.16% or 26.94M shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.33% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Johnson Investment Counsel invested 0.37% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The Vermont-based Maple Cap Inc has invested 2.67% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The Illinois-based Archford Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Macroview Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 31 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability accumulated 1.17M shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md accumulated 4,400 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 182,820 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bsw Wealth Partners reported 2,614 shares. First Amer Natl Bank accumulated 72,455 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.