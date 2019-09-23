Narwhal Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Markel (MKL) by $626,750 as Valuation Rose; Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Has Increased Stake

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 67.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 575 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 275 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300,000, down from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1185.28. About 59,751 shares traded or 83.17% up from the average. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,775 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 29,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 13.58M shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/18/2018, 8:00 PM; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol North and East Burial Grounds Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:00 PM; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $240.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,730 shares to 82,510 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Biotechs With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Webcast to Discuss ESMO Highlights – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Says Research at ESMO Demonstrates Breadth of Oncology Development Program and Focus on Improving OS Across Multiple Cancers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thomas Gayner’s Top 3 Investments – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markel: Looks Just OK After A Tough Year – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $483.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 642 shares to 7,479 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

