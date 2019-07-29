Narwhal Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; NI Holdings (NODK) Shorts Raised By 6.13%

Narwhal Capital Management decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 8.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Narwhal Capital Management sold 6,479 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Narwhal Capital Management holds 73,074 shares with $5.90 million value, down from 79,553 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $316.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE

NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) had an increase of 6.13% in short interest. NODK’s SI was 39,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.13% from 37,500 shares previously. With 4,300 avg volume, 9 days are for NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK)’s short sellers to cover NODK’s short positions. The SI to NI Holdings Inc’s float is 0.41%. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 6,445 shares traded. NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) has risen 9.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NODK News: 04/05/2018 – NI Holdings 1Q EPS 27c; 07/03/2018 – NI Holdings 4Q EPS 62c; 10/04/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of Members of Nodak Insurance Group and Nl Holdings, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Nl HOLDINGS INC QTRLY COMBINED RATIO OF 85.1%, COMPARED TO 84.5% FOR 2017; 04/05/2018 – NI Holdings, Inc. Files First Quarter 2018 Results; 04/05/2018 – NI Holdings, Inc. Files 1Q 2018 Results; 04/05/2018 – Nl Holdings, Inc. Files First Quarter 2018 Results; 04/05/2018 – Nl HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED OF $36.1 MLN, A 10.1% INCREASE FROM 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ NI Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NODK); 07/03/2018 – Nl Holdings, Inc. Files Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Exxon Stock Is a No-Brainer for Long-Term Investors – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Narwhal Capital Management increased Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) stake by 1,500 shares to 9,317 valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) stake by 34,347 shares and now owns 103,107 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 42,448 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Co holds 25,918 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 177,584 are held by Nbt Fincl Bank N A New York. Proffitt Goodson owns 0.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,578 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 49,567 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. 39,265 are owned by Saybrook Capital Nc. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 154,457 shares. Inr Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Btr Capital Mngmt has 0.86% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 55,325 shares. Sandhill Cap Partners Lc invested in 0.07% or 6,601 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) stated it has 7,399 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx reported 60,150 shares stake. Wade G W And Incorporated owns 812,442 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 150,301 shares. Bryn Mawr Co holds 1.6% or 363,281 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.61 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NI Holdings, Inc. Files Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NI Holdings, Inc. Files Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NI Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Direct Auto Insurance Company – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NI Holdings: Potential Upside From Anti-Dilution Provisions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The company has market cap of $369.12 million. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It has a 9.58 P/E ratio. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents.