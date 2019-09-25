Narwhal Capital Management Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Sellers Decreased By 25.43% Their Shorts

Narwhal Capital Management increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Narwhal Capital Management acquired 1,631 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Narwhal Capital Management holds 86,026 shares with $17.03 million value, up from 84,395 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $986.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $218.28. About 2.55M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier raises fears over US-China trade spat; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) had a decrease of 25.43% in short interest. CNAT’s SI was 2.78 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 25.43% from 3.73 million shares previously. With 953,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s short sellers to cover CNAT’s short positions. The SI to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 10.63%. The stock decreased 5.36% or $0.0181 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3199. About 459,598 shares traded. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) has declined 91.73% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CNAT News: 08/03/2018 – Conatus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOPSY-BASED PROOF OF CONCEPT IN LIVER FIBROSIS AND CIRRHOSIS SUPPORTS FURTHER EVALUATION; 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-line Results from Phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR Clinical Trial; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNAT); 02/05/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ IDN-7314 Pan-caspase Inhibitor Reduces Hepatic Tissue Factor-Driven Coagulation In Vitro and In Vivo; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 07/03/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 15c

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.61 million. The Company’s product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.19 million shares or 37.38% less from 8.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Albion Financial Ut reported 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Art Lc invested in 0% or 60,430 shares. Blackrock holds 1.47M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication owns 76 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Citigroup invested in 15,300 shares. Bank Of America De invested in 87,494 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Fin Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 94,842 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Reilly Limited Company invested in 22,011 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 92,106 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 467,425 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) for 239,083 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated accumulated 10 shares.

More notable recent Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Long Will Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CNAT) Cash Last? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) commences restructuring plan that includes reducing staff by approximately 40% – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 96% – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CNAT) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Limited Company holds 16,940 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Gabalex Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 5.67% or 110,000 shares. Northstar Gp has invested 3.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Miller Invest Mgmt LP has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2.90M are held by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Compton Capital Management Inc Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 98,749 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers holds 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,078 shares. Nuveen Asset accumulated 2.8% or 35.91M shares. First Business Fin Svcs has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lord Abbett And Communication stated it has 785,052 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Inc Pa owns 151,855 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.30 million shares. Artisan Prns Lp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Primecap Ca reported 842,800 shares. 26,010 were reported by Somerset Trust.

Narwhal Capital Management decreased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 2,912 shares to 17,033 valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 5,443 shares and now owns 40,028 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Major Hurdle Cleared – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iPhone 11 Event Wonâ€™t Be Big for Apple Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Among 24 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $222.04’s average target is 1.72% above currents $218.28 stock price. Apple had 55 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 17 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, May 1. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $25000 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating.