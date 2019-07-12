Narwhal Capital Management Has Raised International Business Machs (IBM) Position; Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) Has 0 Sentiment

Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 0.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 0 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 5 cut down and sold their holdings in Northwest Natural Gas Co. The investment professionals in our database now own: 50,739 shares, down from 92,685 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Northwest Natural Gas Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Narwhal Capital Management increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 121.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Narwhal Capital Management acquired 3,349 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Narwhal Capital Management holds 6,110 shares with $862,000 value, up from 2,761 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $125.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $142.07. About 1.32 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM

Griffin Asset Management Inc. holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Northwest Natural Holding Company for 40,000 shares. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owns 5,500 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has 0.13% invested in the company for 1,500 shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 18 shares.

Northwest Natural Gas Company stores and distributes natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. It has a 30.62 P/E ratio. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Oregon and southwest Washington.

More notable recent Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend NYSE:NWN – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nevro Corp (NVRO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, down 2,000.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Natural Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.14% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 83,887 shares traded. Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) has risen 14.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NWN News: 17/05/2018 – NW NATURAL TO ACQUIRE TWO WATER UTILITIES IN WASHINGTON STATE; 30/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL BOARD OKS EXTENSION TO SHR BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q Net $41.5M; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS 1Q EPS $1.44, EST. $1.43; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q Rev $264.7M; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO NWN.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $264.7 MLN VS $297.3 MLN; 17/05/2018 – NW NATURAL ADVANCES WATER STRATEGY W/ PLANS TO BUY TWO WATER; 17/05/2018 – NW Natural Advances Water Strategy with Plans to Acquire Two Water Utilities in Washington State; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q EPS $1.44; 05/04/2018 NW Natural Announces Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation invested 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 414,361 shares. Burt Wealth reported 4,967 shares. Essex Services holds 0.96% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 22,601 shares. Haverford Trust Communication reported 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Dt Limited Liability has 0.57% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 28,546 shares. Parnassus Ca has 1.00M shares. Intact Invest Management owns 0.47% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 93,600 shares. Stonebridge Capital Management accumulated 40,428 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo invested in 46,946 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Incorporated has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 20,824 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.99% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sand Hill Lc holds 0.07% or 4,828 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management has 9,877 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited holds 5,810 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Microsoft vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM’s Blockchain Shipping Platform May Have Just Hit Critical Mass – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.