Narwhal Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Shares Declined; Inca Investments Has Raised Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake by $706,800 as Market Valuation Declined

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 24,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 19,800 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 44,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 5.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – KPBS News: BREAKING: President #Trump is blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm on national security; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 30/04/2018 – The semiconductor company’s patent business has traditionally supplied much of Qualcomm’s profit, but has also spurred conflict with major handset manufacturers and regulators; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Ltd on Thursday said it was likely to pursue smaller acquisitions of chipmakers after its failed hostile takeover bid to acquire rival Qualcomm Inc and said that its smart phone chip business would see a drop in demand this quarter from a North American customer and an increase from not; 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 16/03/2018 – Son of Qualcomm Co-Founder Was Stripped of Executive Chairman Title Amid Broadcom Fight; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue — 3rd Update; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 196,300 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94 million, up from 193,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $208.44. About 356,146 shares traded or 11.30% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 34.67 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Co reported 6,508 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 63,100 shares stake. Argent Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 47,609 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.26% or 290,719 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 0.33% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oz Mngmt Lp reported 205,986 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has invested 0.94% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.37% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 354,430 shares. Insight 2811 Incorporated holds 12,165 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 1,794 shares. Smead Capital Mgmt Inc holds 2.79% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 762,437 shares. Art Advisors Limited holds 35,500 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt reported 36,900 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Mirador Ptnrs LP owns 4,754 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $483.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 35,643 shares to 334,578 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 49,600 shares to 809,000 shares, valued at $78.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra Corp.