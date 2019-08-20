Narwhal Capital Management Has Lowered Its Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Position as Stock Value Declined; Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Stock Price Were Volatile While Tirschwell & Loewy Trimmed Its Position

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 97,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The hedge fund held 138,510 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 235,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.55. About 538,055 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 9,442 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 507,221 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.77 million, down from 516,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $58.49. About 1.08 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Reports Strong Year-to-Date Results; Operating Income Up Double-Digits; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.81M for 12.70 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,896 shares to 22,461 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).