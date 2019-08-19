Narwhal Capital Management Has Lowered Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding by $408,000; As Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $11.08 Million

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 106,805 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 118,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 4.77M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Solus says it may buy Hovnanian bonds to cut loss from CDS – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BX.N SAYS SET UP TO HAVE FIRST CLOSE OF INFRASTRUCTURE FUND THIS QUARTER – MEDIA CALL; 25/05/2018 – ABI [Reg]: Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 12/04/2018 – CVC, CARLYLE, ONEX,BLACKSTONE BID FOR LINDE/PRAXAIR ASSETS:RTRS; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE 1Q NET INFLOWS $18.2B; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE; 17/04/2018 – LHO: Blackstone among companies weighing bid for LaSalle, Bloomb; 15/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL MARKET CENTERS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone buys India’s Comstar at a valuation of 10 bln rupees – Mint

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 8.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 16.44M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11M for 20.27 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. United Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 173,957 shares. Brown Advisory Lc reported 14,383 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd invested in 0.02% or 48,265 shares. Hgk Asset Management invested in 16,455 shares. Pinnacle Lc stated it has 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Kistler has invested 0.1% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 165,000 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Llc holds 17,171 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Optimum Invest has 0.3% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Veritable LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Ashfield Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 33,331 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Llc holds 0.7% or 2.91 million shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 11,928 shares. Select Equity Grp LP has 4.85M shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 1,500 shares to 9,317 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,782 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 544,200 shares to 11.44 million shares, valued at $298.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,500 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 388,699 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. 178,426 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Ltd. Moreover, Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 18,383 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1.96M shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 724,715 shares. Towle And accumulated 6.19 million shares. Cannell Peter B & owns 270,150 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,907 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Co has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Metropolitan Life Insur Company accumulated 0.01% or 21,520 shares. First Limited Partnership stated it has 1.10 million shares. 13,899 are owned by Cleararc Capital Inc. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa invested in 556,499 shares. Woodstock Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,510 shares. Cibc Incorporated owns 26,413 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $238,500 activity. Way William J had bought 100,000 shares worth $191,000 on Friday, August 9.

