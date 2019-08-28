Narwhal Capital Management Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $351,351 as Share Value Rose; As Rpm International (RPM) Valuation Rose, Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lowered Its Stake by $8.97 Million

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 3,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 134,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89M, up from 131,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 15.91M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 82.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 154,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 32,741 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 187,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $66.44. About 1.20 million shares traded or 79.34% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12,000 shares to 106,805 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 97,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,510 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Rech reported 10,192 shares stake. Shapiro Management Ltd Liability Company owns 2,308 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Monarch Cap Management Inc accumulated 71,466 shares. Harding Loevner LP has 1.55M shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Advent Capital De reported 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hs Mgmt Ptnrs Limited Com accumulated 737,526 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York accumulated 225,420 shares or 4.54% of the stock. Da Davidson Commerce invested in 862,185 shares. D Scott Neal Inc owns 1,759 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company accumulated 255,640 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Johnson Group Inc Inc holds 0.99% or 94,563 shares. Retirement Planning Group reported 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 4.48 million shares. Planning Advsr Lc invested in 63,090 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel has 56,750 shares.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.01 million for 18.25 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 80,383 shares to 92,580 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 15,139 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,911 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 8,250 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). One Ltd Llc holds 49,060 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 9,430 are owned by Paloma Prns Comm. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 62,972 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 6,832 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Echo Street Cap Ltd Liability holds 342,493 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares, a Hawaii-based fund reported 11,166 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 27 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.03% or 301,600 shares. 809,368 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 149,697 shares. Tiedemann Advisors holds 0.05% or 19,231 shares in its portfolio.