Narwhal Capital Management Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Stake by $321,307; Stock Value Rose; As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Bahl & Gaynor Lowered Its Stake

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 23,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 906,951 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.42 million, down from 930,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 12.36M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 1,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 86,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.03 million, up from 84,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $991.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $219.49. About 32.32 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meritage Mgmt holds 3.78% or 187,445 shares. Fincl Counselors has 314,148 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 112,000 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Glynn Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.27% or 8,080 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Investment Svcs Ltd Liability accumulated 4.09% or 30,438 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 5.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 63,523 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Company owns 365,877 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co reported 478,000 shares stake. Nexus Inv Mngmt invested in 139,804 shares or 3.83% of the stock. Heritage Wealth holds 32,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tanaka Cap Mngmt holds 17,470 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 3.17% or 6.15 million shares. Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 40,567 shares. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated holds 21,065 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 1.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 19,228 shares to 24,996 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,141 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Llc has 0.74% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pacific Investment Mgmt Comm reported 118,735 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Ltd Liability holds 0.51% or 176,679 shares in its portfolio. One Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% or 68,008 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Company holds 1.32% or 193,420 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth reported 40,643 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Huntington Bank has invested 0.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The New Jersey-based Fin Architects Inc has invested 0.41% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lipe Dalton owns 3.99% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 116,729 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, a Texas-based fund reported 50.82 million shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Chickasaw Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mirador Capital Ptnrs Lp accumulated 2.08% or 88,307 shares. Florida-based Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Opus Management holds 1.01% or 111,850 shares.