Narwhal Capital Management Has Cut Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding by $2.67 Million; Valuation Rose; American International Group Continues to Hold Position in Eaton Plc (ETN)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 22,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 218,511 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87M, down from 241,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.83. About 550,580 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 21,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 204,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47M, up from 182,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $78.48. About 751,565 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 5,102 shares. The Kentucky-based Argi Invest Serv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cumberland Prtn Limited has 0.39% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 19,301 shares in its portfolio. 119,308 are owned by Ajo Ltd Partnership. 186,797 are held by Ferguson Wellman Mngmt. Brinker reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 34,750 are owned by Westwood Holdings Grp Inc Inc. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Seatown Pte Limited owns 120,000 shares. Peddock Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 4.83 million are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Moreover, Indiana Tru & Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 19,208 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 18,308 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 13,685 shares to 249,590 shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 7,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,749 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY).

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT) by 14,639 shares to 257,164 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,782 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 160,305 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 10,384 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.85% or 4.39M shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 418,177 shares. 5,613 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Caxton Assocs LP has invested 1.17% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Atika Lc invested in 32,500 shares. Hudock Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 70 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). King Luther Mgmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Two Sigma Lc has 2,776 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 0.06% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 566 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0.02% or 334,838 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.74% stake. Salem Counselors holds 0.07% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 6,100 shares.