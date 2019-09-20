Narwhal Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Markel (MKL) by $626,750; Qci Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) as Market Value Declined

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 39,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 383,202 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.46M, up from 344,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 2.22 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – KELLY CONFIRMS THAT TUESDAY’S INCIDENT WAS THE FIRST IN-FLIGHT FATALITY IN CARRIER’S HISTORY; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Begins More Than A Dozen New Routes This Week; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Air Expects ‘Minimal’ Delays And Cancellations This Week; 18/04/2018 – Engine type involved in Southwest flight incident was also involved in 2016 engine failure; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s next big purchase could be Southwest Airlines, industry analyst speculates; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO KELLY SAYS AIRLINE IS `VERY, VERY SAFE’ TO FLY; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS PROSPECT FOR RECORD ANNUAL EPS `VERY MUCH ALIVE’; 18/04/2018 – NTSB IS INTERVIEWING SOUTHWEST LUV.N PILOTS INVOLVED IN PHILADELPHIA EMERGENCY LANDING -NTSB CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to land in; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS AT MEDIA BRIEFING

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 67.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 575 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 275 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300,000, down from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1189. About 14,826 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard 500 Index Fd (VFIAX) by 1,754 shares to 27,103 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 13,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,698 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securiti (FPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Becker Cap Mngmt owns 1.25% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 679,894 shares. Mason Street Limited Co reported 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 78,869 are held by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.91% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 17,060 shares. Tyvor Lc reported 31,488 shares stake. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.07% or 14,416 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 88,935 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 120,067 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 13,785 shares. Fernwood Investment Management Ltd owns 8,588 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Inc has 70,799 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 89,268 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 35,740 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated owns 0.17% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 8,976 shares. Needham Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1.01% or 60,000 shares.

Analysts await Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $7.92 earnings per share, down 72.21% or $20.58 from last year’s $28.5 per share. MKL’s profit will be $108.66M for 37.53 P/E if the $7.92 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 9,766 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc has invested 0.29% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 39 are held by Cordasco Ntwk. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Whittier Trust Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 2,017 shares. Echo Street Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Stephens Ar accumulated 647 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pacific Company invested in 1,217 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,881 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 13,503 shares. New York-based Evercore Wealth Limited has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Barr E S And holds 74,095 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 267 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 57,138 shares.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $483.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 15,845 shares to 33,490 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,500 activity.