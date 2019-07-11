Narwhal Capital Management Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Trian Fund Management LP Has Lowered By $51.00 Million Its Wendys Co. (WEN) Holding

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased Wendys Co. (WEN) stake by 9.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 3.00M shares as Wendys Co. (WEN)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Trian Fund Management Lp holds 28.63M shares with $512.20M value, down from 31.63M last quarter. Wendys Co. now has $4.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 1.32 million shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q REV. $380.6M, EST. $379.6M; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Plans Smaller Building Design Options for Franchisees; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES COMMODITY PRESSURE EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 17/05/2018 – Nelson Peltz’s Trian Continues to be Wendy’s Largest Stockholder With Beneficial Ownership of 47.7M Shrs; 20/03/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Restaurant Design in Portsmouth, VA

Narwhal Capital Management increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 8.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Narwhal Capital Management acquired 4,222 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Narwhal Capital Management holds 53,280 shares with $5.92M value, up from 49,058 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $258.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 9.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold WEN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,787 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com. Nicholas Prns LP invested in 618,279 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) or 158,765 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 464,302 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 71,682 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 42,175 shares. Element Capital Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 52,990 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 11,719 shares in its portfolio. Maplelane owns 595,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0% or 1,455 shares. M&T Bancorp reported 14,637 shares. Moreover, Company State Bank has 0% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Moreover, Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.02% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 3.02M shares. Pittenger Anderson reported 1,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $51.33 million activity. TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT – L.P. also sold $51.33 million worth of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) on Wednesday, March 6.

Among 11 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Wendy’s had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Friday, February 22. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 19 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The stock of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) rating on Friday, June 28. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $2100 target. Mizuho downgraded The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold” rating.

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.14 per share. WEN’s profit will be $39.23 million for 28.71 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. The insider WOODFORD BRENT sold $451. 42 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 0.24% or 188,622 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1% or 5.99M shares. 25.21M were accumulated by Northern Tru. Leisure Management, California-based fund reported 11,040 shares. Anchor Limited Liability Company invested in 6,692 shares. Moreover, Graybill Bartz And Associate Limited has 2.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,061 shares. 14,987 were accumulated by Glenview Bancorp Dept. 89,044 are held by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Valley National Advisers has 42,650 shares. 1.14M were accumulated by Everett Harris Ca. Intact Investment Mgmt owns 2,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 101,746 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 1.76M shares stake. 1.57M were reported by Td Asset Mgmt. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19.

Narwhal Capital Management decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 9,080 shares to 34,701 valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) stake by 22,592 shares and now owns 218,511 shares. Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) was reduced too.