Narwhal Capital Management Has Boosted Adobe (ADBE) Stake; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Cohen Lawrence B Has Lowered Its Holding as Shares Rose

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 530,785 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 33.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 7,370 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, up from 5,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $276.72. About 2.28M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 17,747 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Jensen Mgmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 20,453 shares. Hbk Investments Lp has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com stated it has 422,114 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated invested in 16,414 shares or 0.84% of the stock. 7,928 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.02% or 262 shares. California-based Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blb&B Advisors Lc holds 0.19% or 5,540 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 29,870 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 227,560 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 89,632 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership stated it has 421,418 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 101,304 shares to 74,852 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).