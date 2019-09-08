Narwhal Capital Management Decreased Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $408,000 as Market Value Rose; Patrick Industr (PATK) Market Valuation Declined While Lazard Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.14 Million

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 106,805 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 118,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 3.81 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with Blackstone; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone acquires autism care specialist CARD; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 20/04/2018 – Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 05/03/2018 Blackstone Is Said to Be Selling NYC Skyscraper for $640 Million; 01/04/2018 – Tech Jollof: Exclusive: Thomson Reuters in deal for Blackstone to buy major stake in F&R unit: sources LONDON/NEW YORK (Reut; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – Blackstone to Bid for Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios in EUR1.91 Bln Deal; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS ‘BIT OF BLACKSTONE ENVY’ FOR LARGER REAL ESTATE BIZ

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Patrick Industr (PATK) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 26,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 507 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22,000, down from 26,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Patrick Industr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $825.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 120,816 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $700.61 million for 21.34 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,003 shares to 134,690 shares, valued at $15.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invests Lc reported 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Amer Insur Tx accumulated 0.1% or 53,155 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.17% or 10,500 shares. Moreover, Cap Lc has 0.23% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 105,621 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 2.36 million shares. Blair William Company Il has 354,070 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 129,165 shares. Ulysses Management Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Moreover, River Road Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Asset Mngmt has 14,945 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.08% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, Hmi Capital Ltd has 13.45% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 3.25 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 2,034 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim Communications invested 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 118,405 shares to 566,899 shares, valued at $39.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loma Negra Cia by 30,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 602,905 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

