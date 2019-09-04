Narwhal Capital Management Decreased Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake by $408,000; Shares Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Has Raised by Taconic Capital Advisors Lp

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 106,805 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 118,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 2.46M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy LaSalle Hotel for $3.7 bln; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable Earnings $502M; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Is Checking Out of Hilton Worldwide After 11 Years; 17/04/2018 – LHO: Blackstone among companies weighing bid for LaSalle, Bloomb; 06/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO BEGIN MARKETING 15 U.S. HOTEL PROPERTIES; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT; 14/05/2018 – Blackstone-Backed GEMS Said to Choose London IPO Over Stake Sale; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 16/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Canada Housing Cousin Says Rentals Just Heating Up

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 365% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 3.68M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 205,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $27.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 10,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,042 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $633,621 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

