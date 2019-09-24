Narwhal Capital Management Cut Its Position in Valero Energy New (VLO) by $357,765 as Share Value Declined; As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Declined, Centerbridge Partners LP Has Upped by $63.25 Million Its Position

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 42.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 9.62 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.59 million, up from 6.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 9.84 million shares traded or 21.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 4,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 41,208 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, down from 45,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 799,047 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M; 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 353,802 shares. Stonehill Ltd Liability stated it has 4.28 million shares. Ftb reported 300 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Weiss Multi holds 0.27% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 450,000 shares. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation has 7.37% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 362,515 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And owns 171 shares. Cornerstone Inc owns 232 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oak Hill Advsr LP reported 343,044 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.22 million shares. First Personal Financial has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 12.56 million are held by Fmr Ltd Company. Lonestar Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.64% or 320,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.92M for 12.03 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 30,618 shares to 92,855 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund holds 8,701 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Management Lc stated it has 68,935 shares. Ameritas Prtn reported 15,138 shares. Castleark Management Limited Co reported 0.24% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Jnba has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Eqis owns 0.11% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 15,393 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 0.02% stake. The North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.08% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 12,613 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc reported 54,786 shares. Rdl Financial reported 1.55% stake. Menta Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,993 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Shufro Rose Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 5,950 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 87,459 shares. 48,794 were reported by American Bank & Trust.