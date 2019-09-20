Narwhal Capital Management Cut By $1.28 Million Its American Intl Group (AIG) Position; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Narwhal Capital Management decreased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 35.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Narwhal Capital Management sold 24,242 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Narwhal Capital Management holds 44,096 shares with $2.35 million value, down from 68,338 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $50.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 4.61M shares traded or 26.68% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 41.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc acquired 59,917 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)'s stock rose 1.20%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 204,351 shares with $40.45 million value, up from 144,434 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $998.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 21.40 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,628 are held by Godsey And Gibb Assoc. Broderick Brian C reported 3.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boys Arnold reported 135,894 shares stake. Schmidt P J Investment stated it has 60,693 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kemper Master Retirement Trust reported 38,100 shares or 4.6% of all its holdings. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 67,006 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 142,156 shares for 5.61% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 1.92% or 686,186 shares. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na invested in 1.65% or 1.90 million shares. David R Rahn & Assoc holds 14,213 shares or 3.21% of its portfolio. 58,212 were accumulated by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company. Hemenway Trust Lc reported 3.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Copeland holds 0.21% or 19,442 shares. Amarillo Bank stated it has 2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27's average target is -0.31% below currents $220.96 stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provise Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,065 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 228,017 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,319 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 2,240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 3.33 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.45% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 2.70 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Washington Trust Com has 212,830 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 23,402 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.03% stake. 7,745 were reported by Northstar Group Inc. 205,307 are owned by Kbc Nv. 4.69M were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. On Tuesday, May 21 Vaughan Therese M bought $51,710 worth of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40 million for 13.78 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.