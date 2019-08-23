Narwhal Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Unilever Plc (UL); Stonebridge Capital Advisors Cut Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Stake by $1.40 Million; Shares Rose

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 49.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 34,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 103,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, up from 68,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $61.08. About 646,263 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS SEES MARKETS GROWING JUST BELOW 3 PCT; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q BASIC EPS 0.68 CEDIS; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – EXPECTING TO COMPLETE EXIT FROM SPREADS IN MIDDLE OF YEAR; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – ON TRACK TO MEET 2020 GOALS; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces shareholder rebellion over executive pay

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 30,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 112,633 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 143,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 9.57 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 97,200 shares to 138,510 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,701 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fd Inc (MUA).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.76% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 168,228 shares. Windsor Capital Management Llc owns 0.48% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 21,929 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 697,881 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 0% or 19,489 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors reported 30,455 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 304.07 million shares. Atlas Browninc reported 24,054 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.8% or 72,326 shares. Heritage Mgmt Corporation accumulated 0.89% or 318,538 shares. Stephens Ar reported 433,936 shares. Co Of Oklahoma has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Burney holds 0.1% or 33,259 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Counsel owns 1.01M shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. 68,241 are owned by Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd.

