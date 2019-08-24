Narwhal Capital Management Boosted Its Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Holding by $353,881 as Market Value Declined; Rathbone Brothers Plc Decreased Its Marsh & Mclennan Co Usd1 Common Stock (MMC) Holding by $827,049; Shares Rose

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 6,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 46,182 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 39,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 2.43 million shares traded or 43.08% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 24/04/2018 – Applied DNA Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Net $193.6M; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – PLANT STAFF LEVELS HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 88% THROUGH TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WHILE OPERATIONS ARE SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q NET REV. $649M, EST. $640.5M; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 67C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.23; 14/05/2018 – FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC FSFG.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – COMPANY’S 90-DAY BACKLOG AT BEGINNING OF JUNE 2018 QUARTER WAS $436 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated to Host a Factory Automation Business Update for Investors

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co Inc Usd1 Common Stock (MMC) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 8,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 117,239 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, down from 126,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Co Inc Usd1 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $95.66. About 1.43M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,967 are owned by Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Liability owns 982,742 shares. Covington Cap Management holds 0.01% or 958 shares. 255,452 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. 25,414 are held by Piedmont Inv Advsr. Ipswich Inv Communications has 1.07% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 1,900 were reported by Ckw Finance Grp Incorporated. The Indiana-based Everence Inc has invested 0.3% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0.05% or 8,970 shares. Ww holds 0.36% or 15.63M shares. Davenport Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cls holds 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 2,512 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 53,698 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corp has 67,541 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.18% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Usd0.001 Cls A Common Stock by 826 shares to 57,607 shares, valued at $67.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories Npv Common Stock (NYSE:ABT) by 25,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Ftse Emerging Markets Idx Etf (VWO).

