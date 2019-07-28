Narwhal Capital Management Boosted By $351,351 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; GREENPOWER MOTOR CO ORDINARY SHARE (GPVRF) SI Decreased By 8.73%

GREENPOWER MOTOR CO INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) had a decrease of 8.73% in short interest. GPVRF’s SI was 61,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.73% from 67,600 shares previously. With 19,700 avg volume, 3 days are for GREENPOWER MOTOR CO INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GPVRF)’s short sellers to cover GPVRF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.0176 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4744. About 7,695 shares traded. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Narwhal Capital Management increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Narwhal Capital Management acquired 3,003 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Narwhal Capital Management holds 134,690 shares with $15.89 million value, up from 131,687 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, makes, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. The company has market cap of $52.29 million. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. It currently has negative earnings.

More recent GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GreenPower Pulling Ahead In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “GreenPower: The Electric Bus Market’s Quiet Achiever – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2017. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces the 2019 OTCQX Best 50 – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Management Ltd Co has 24,110 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C accumulated 1.37M shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Co has 65,710 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Orleans Cap La reported 30,998 shares or 2.8% of all its holdings. Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lafayette Inc owns 44,123 shares. New Vernon Investment Ltd Company reported 1.14% stake. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited owns 3,200 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 504,921 shares or 7.6% of the stock. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 642,475 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 1.53% or 87,306 shares. Allstate owns 596,693 shares. Adirondack holds 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 26,664 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Research Co accumulated 8,500 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 4.38% above currents $141.34 stock price. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, April 25.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.