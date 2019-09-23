Naples Global Advisors Trimmed Its Unilever (UL) Stake by $423,950 as Shares Declined; Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $884,735

Naples Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unilever (UL) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 35,179 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, down from 42,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unilever for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $60.45. About 439,990 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS PRICING DIFFICULTIES FOCUSED AROUND BRAZIL, INDONESIA, INDIA AND UK; 24/04/2018 – DUTCH GOV’T MEMOS: DIVIDEND TAX CUT WAS “DECISIVE” FOR UNILEVER’S HEADQUARTERS CHOICE; 06/03/2018 Unilever Grows U.S. Urban Farming Commitment with New Mission-Based Brand; 22/03/2018 – Top-10 Unilever investor Columbia Threadneedle hits out over Dutch move; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY REV. 90.8B NAIRA; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam for HQ as Britain loses the battle before Brexit; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Cancel N.V. Preference Shrs; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Closure Puts 113 Jobs at Risk of Redundancy; 15/03/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND SAYS UNILEVER MOVING HQ TO ROTTERDAM WON’T IMPACT AMOUNT OF TAX IT PAYS IN UK – BBC NEWS

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 3.12 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10

Naples Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $296.59 million and $411.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad Mkt Etf (SCHB) by 5,344 shares to 35,309 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Emg Mkts Equity Etf (SCHE) by 12,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.66 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.