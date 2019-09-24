Naples Global Advisors Maintains Holding in Preferred Apartment Communitie (APTS); Tributary Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Fleetcor Technologies Com (FLT) by $532,000

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (FLT) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 10,540 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96 million, down from 12,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.72. About 429,917 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN

Naples Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communitie (APTS) by 232.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc bought 36,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 51,625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $772,000, up from 15,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Preferred Apartment Communitie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 182,097 shares traded. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has declined 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical APTS News: 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment 1Q Rev $90.4M; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Raises Dividend to 25.5c Vs. 25c; 12/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Investment in Alexandria, Virginia Multifamily Development; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: Cofounder Leonard Silverstein Appointed Vice-Chmn; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities Buys Two Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers Through Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, New Market Properties, LLC; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: CEO John Williams Unexpectedly Passed Away Earlier Monday; 10/05/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of A Student Housing Community In College Station, Texas; 20/03/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Completes Sale of Multifamily Community for Approximately $43.45 M; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Sees FY Rev $400M-$440M

More notable recent Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Know This Before Buying Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “APTS vs. UMH: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Preferred Apartment Communities’ Preferred Shares Offer Low Volatility And An Attractive Yield. – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (APTS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.57, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold APTS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 25.68 million shares or 2.45% more from 25.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.92% invested in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Phocas Financial Corporation holds 9,039 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De owns 4,890 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs owns 48,324 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 57,805 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.01% or 58,824 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Nomura Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). 59,535 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Cambridge Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 0.04% or 276,678 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 70,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 64,481 shares. 16,901 were reported by Raymond James Associate.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 24.89 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FLEETCOR to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FLEETCOR Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FLEETCOR Announces European Fuel Card Head to Lead North America Fuel Card Business – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Co owns 26,729 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 257,297 shares. Financial Counselors invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Sg Americas Lc stated it has 16,604 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Lc owns 3,172 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated has 0.08% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 465,289 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 2,515 shares. 4,000 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. National Asset Incorporated owns 0.17% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 5,609 shares. Bokf Na owns 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,856 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Artisan Prtn Partnership reported 44,939 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 5.05% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 2.70M shares. Pnc Ser Grp Inc holds 4,296 shares or 0% of its portfolio.