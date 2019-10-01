Naples Global Advisors Has Upped 3M Company (MMM) Position by $504,295; General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose While American Investment Services Cut Its Holding by $367,470

Naples Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc bought 2,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,824 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26 million, up from 15,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $158.38. About 3.18M shares traded or 15.05% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 36,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 14,147 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 50,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 68.19M shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – Indian Railways says deaths, injuries from accidents fall amid safety crackdown; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – AS RESULT OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RETAINED EARNINGS AS OF JAN. 1, 2016 DECREASED BY $4,243 MLN; 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss $1.15B; 12/04/2018 – 50UA: GE Capital European Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 16.56 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.