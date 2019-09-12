Naples Global Advisors Has Trimmed Unilever (UL) Holding; Evolving Systems (EVOL) Shorts Raised By 87.88%

Naples Global Advisors Llc decreased Unilever (UL) stake by 16.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Naples Global Advisors Llc sold 6,950 shares as Unilever (UL)’s stock declined 0.22%. The Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 35,179 shares with $2.18 million value, down from 42,129 last quarter. Unilever now has $160.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.54. About 666,773 shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/03/2018 – DIRECTORS OF UNILEVER ARE MEETING TO APPROVE A MOVE TO SCRAP ITS UK HQ – SKY NEWS; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q REV. 10.7T RUPIAH; 22/03/2018 – UNILEVER TOP 10 SHAREHOLDER COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE “DISAPPOINTED” BY COMPANY’S LACK OF ENGAGEMENT OVER HEADQUARTER MOVE; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS PRICING DIFFICULTIES FOCUSED AROUND BRAZIL, INDONESIA, INDIA AND UK; 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/03/2018 – ADRs End Mixed; Petrobras and Unilever Trade Actively; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever sues former top officials for data theft – Mint

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) had an increase of 87.88% in short interest. EVOL's SI was 6,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 87.88% from 3,300 shares previously. With 22,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL)'s short sellers to cover EVOL's short positions. The SI to Evolving Systems Inc's float is 0.06%. It closed at $0.8401 lastly. It is down 69.53% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Evolving Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire" on August 19, 2019

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides software solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.22 million. It offers Real-time Lifecycle Marketing platform, which monitors customer events and behavioral patterns in real-time; Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM card activation solution that allocates and assigns resources to mobile network operators devices that rely on SIM cards; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, a data consumption and policy management solution, which monitors the usage and consumption of data services for wireless carriers and mobile virtual network operators. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Total Number Management, a scalable and fully automated database solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers, as well as other communication identifiers; and Tertio, a service activation solution for carriers to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber, as well as provide an operating environment for carriers to manage their voice, data, and content service needs for their traditional and broadband IP networks.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold Evolving Systems, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 3.44 million shares or 2.12% less from 3.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard invested 0% of its portfolio in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL). Kokino Ltd Liability Co has 1.25 million shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. 43,572 are owned by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Perritt Cap Management invested in 276,525 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 67 shares stake. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd has 0% invested in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) for 731,955 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 343,607 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zpr Invest Mngmt holds 185,617 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 24,496 were accumulated by Rbf Limited. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) for 100 shares. Northern Trust owns 0% invested in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) for 131,771 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL). 20,235 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 51,100 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 39,807 shares.

More recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Unilever: My Favourite Defensive Pick Right Now – Seeking Alpha" on August 19, 2019.

