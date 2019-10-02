Naples Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Unilever (UL) Holding by $423,950; Fair Isaac (FICO) Holder Banbury Partners Cut Its Position by $16.00 Million

Naples Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unilever (UL) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 35,179 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 42,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unilever for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $59.01. About 786,853 shares traded or 14.05% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 08/04/2018 – It’s not too late to rethink Unilever going Dutch; 07/03/2018 – Unilever’s Flora Food to close jumbo buyout loan; 14/03/2018 – Unilever poised to choose Rotterdam over London; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS NEW SHARE BUYBACK A RESULT OF SPREADS DIVESTITURE; 19/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Earnings Solid, But Investors Focus on Pricing; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8% TO EUR 0.3872 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER COMMENTS ON BLUE BAND MARGARINE SALE IN BDAY NEWSPAPER; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2017, OF 50 KOBO GROSS PER SHARE

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 50,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 73,454 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.07 million, down from 124,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $298.7. About 108,977 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30M for 54.91 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $302.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 68,825 shares to 449,999 shares, valued at $25.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 127,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings.